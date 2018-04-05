UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has $93.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical and specialty chemical company that specializes in providing therapy for central nervous system disorders, including epilepsy, diabetic neuropathic pain, sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. It also provides therapy in the areas of oncology, immunology, inflammation, allergy and respiratory diseases. UCB delivers small and large molecule solutions to specialists for use in the treatment of severe diseases. “

UCBJF stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314. The company has a market capitalization of $16,079.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of -0.06. UCB has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $86.75.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines and solutions for people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. Its core products include Cimzia for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and Crohn's disease; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; and Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome.

