UFP Technologies (UFPT) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $32.45

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.45 and last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 6507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $225.68, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.11.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $37.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 6.23%. research analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at $128,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 44.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/ufp-technologies-ufpt-reaches-new-1-year-high-and-low-at-32-45.html.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc is a designer and custom converter of foams, plastics, composites and natural fiber materials. The Company is engaged in providing solutions to customers primarily within the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets. It converts these materials using laminating, molding, and fabricating manufacturing technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.