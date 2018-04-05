Contrasting UIL (NYSE:UIL) and TE Connectivity (TE)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TE) and UIL (NYSE:UIL) are both mid-cap companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TE Connectivity and UIL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TE Connectivity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UIL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares TE Connectivity and UIL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TE Connectivity 0.84% 0.85% 0.24% UIL 4.73% 4.50% 1.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TE Connectivity and UIL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TE Connectivity 0 0 0 0 N/A UIL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

TE Connectivity pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. UIL does not pay a dividend. TE Connectivity has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

UIL beats TE Connectivity on 3 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TE Connectivity

TECO Energy, Inc. (TECO Energy) is a holding company for regulated utilities and other businesses. TECO Energy holds all of the common stock of Tampa Electric Company (TEC) and through its subsidiary, New Mexico Gas Intermediate, Inc. (NMGI), owns New Mexico Gas Company, Inc. (NMGC). The Company’s segments include Tampa Electric, Peoples Gas System (PGS) and NMGC. Its Tampa Electric division is engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The retail territory served comprises an area of approximately 2,000 square miles in West Central Florida. PGS, the gas division of TEC, is engaged in the purchase, distribution and sale of natural gas for residential, commercial, industrial and electric power generation customers in the state of Florida. NMGC is engaged in the purchase, distribution and sale of natural gas for residential, commercial and industrial customers in the state of New Mexico.

About UIL

UIL Holdings Corporation (UIL Holdings) is engaged in the ownership of its operating regulated utility businesses. The utility businesses consist of the electric distribution and transmission operations of The United Illuminating Company (UI) and the natural gas transportation, distribution and sales operations of The Southern Connecticut Gas Company (SCG), Connecticut Natural Gas Corporation (CNG) and The Berkshire Gas Company. The Company operates in two segments: Electric Distribution and Transmission, which is engaged in purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity for residential, commercial and industrial purposes, and Gas Distribution, which is engaged in natural gas transportation, distribution and sales operations.

