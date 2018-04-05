Ulatech (ULA) Price Hits $0.0265 on Top Exchanges

Ulatech (CURRENCY:ULA) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Ulatech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ulatech has traded flat against the US dollar. Ulatech has a total market cap of $5,639.00 and approximately $5,597.00 worth of Ulatech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002889 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00693840 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00185095 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035201 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042227 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Ulatech

Ulatech launched on August 21st, 2017. Ulatech’s total supply is 54,213,187 coins and its circulating supply is 213,187 coins. The official website for Ulatech is ulatech.com. Ulatech’s official Twitter account is @ulatech.

Buying and Selling Ulatech

Ulatech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Ulatech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ulatech must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ulatech using one of the exchanges listed above.

