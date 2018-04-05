California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.30% of Ultra Clean worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $491,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,348.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 29,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $810,120.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,968 shares of company stock worth $2,128,093. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

UCTT stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.61, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.73 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

