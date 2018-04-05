Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,686.43 ($23.67).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ULE shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($25.27) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Monday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,550 ($21.76) to GBX 1,300 ($18.25) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,785 ($25.06) to GBX 1,735 ($24.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,045 ($28.71) to GBX 1,290 ($18.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($22.46) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

ULE opened at GBX 1,357.26 ($19.05) on Thursday. Ultra Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 1,138 ($15.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,231 ($31.32).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a GBX 35 ($0.49) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Ultra Electronics’s previous dividend of $14.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport and energy markets, by applying electronic and software technologies. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

