UnbreakableCoin Price Reaches $0.53 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:UNB)

UnbreakableCoin (CURRENCY:UNB) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. UnbreakableCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $307,970.00 worth of UnbreakableCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnbreakableCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00007917 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UnbreakableCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,782.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $632.52 or 0.09393450 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00025028 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00157480 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.01915820 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00021816 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016080 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002836 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002532 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin Profile

UnbreakableCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. UnbreakableCoin’s total supply is 2,278,150 coins. UnbreakableCoin’s official Twitter account is @Unbreakablcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UnbreakableCoin is www.unbreakablecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unbreakable Coin is a SHA-256 POW coin with a hard capped limit of 80 million UNB and a block time of 300 seconds. There is a two step block reward with 50 coins for the first 800,000 blocks and 25 thereafter. “

Buying and Selling UnbreakableCoin

UnbreakableCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy UnbreakableCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnbreakableCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnbreakableCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

