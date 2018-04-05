UniFirst’s (UNF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their hold rating on shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) in a report released on Thursday, March 29th.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of UniFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. UniFirst presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.00.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of UNF stock traded up $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $159.60. 9,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,868. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $133.45 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The company has a market cap of $3,195.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.64 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. equities analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.84%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $204,652.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $752,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total transaction of $201,230.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,299.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,860 shares of company stock worth $773,506 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 10.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “UniFirst’s (UNF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/unifirsts-unf-hold-rating-reiterated-at-barrington-research-updated.html.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.