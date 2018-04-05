Unilever (ULVR) Given a GBX 3,200 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($44.92) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($61.76) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 3,900 ($54.74) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays set a GBX 4,560 ($64.01) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Beaufort Securities cut Unilever to a hold rating and set a GBX 4,330 ($60.78) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($61.76) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,374.44 ($61.40).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR traded up GBX 48 ($0.67) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,012.50 ($56.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,678.50 ($51.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,557.50 ($63.97).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a GBX 31.55 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/unilever-ulvr-given-a-gbx-3200-price-target-by-royal-bank-of-canada-analysts.html.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.