Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) to “Hold”

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Union Bankshares Corporation is the holding company for Union First Market Bank. The Company operates through two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. The Banks offer a wide range of banking and related financial services including checking, savings, certificates of deposit and other depository services, discount brokerage services, and a variety of loans. It provides credit cards, automated teller machine services, Internet banking services, and online bill payment services, as well as private banking and trust services to individuals and corporations. Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly Union First Market Bankshares Corporation, is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $39.00 price objective on Union Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Merion Capital Group raised their price target on Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSH opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $2,397.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $90.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.35 million. research analysts expect that Union Bankshares will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director G William Beale sold 32,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $1,271,978.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,490.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 234,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 48,307 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,314,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 87,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,000. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Corporation is a financial holding company and bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: a community bank segment and mortgage loan origination business segment. The Company offers financial services through its community bank subsidiary, Union Bank & Trust (the Bank) and three non-bank financial services affiliates.

