Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank set a $150.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,634,508.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clinton Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 82.0% in the second quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 25,117 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in Union Pacific by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,562,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $297,180,000 after purchasing an additional 277,810 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 69,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $9,954,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.56. 3,402,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,622. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $101.06 and a 12-month high of $143.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $106,749.20, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/union-pacific-co-unp-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-analysts-updated-updated.html.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.