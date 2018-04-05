Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Share Price

Press coverage about Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Union Pacific earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the railroad operator an impact score of 46.3926364271863 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.10.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.10. 4,761,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $104,723.01, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $101.06 and a 12-month high of $143.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $2,083,913.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,778,363.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,508.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

