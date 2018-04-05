Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Buy Rating from Janney Montgomery Scott

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

QURE stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.18. 198,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,860. The stock has a market cap of $697.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.18. Uniqure has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 174.25% and a negative net margin of 604.72%. equities research analysts anticipate that Uniqure will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 21,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $430,980.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deventer Sander Van sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $110,902.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,962. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 106,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at $1,298,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company's principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease.

