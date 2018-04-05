Unit (NYSE:UNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Johnson Rice

Investment analysts at Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Unit (NYSE:UNT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Johnson Rice’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UNT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Cowen set a $27.00 target price on shares of Unit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 target price on shares of Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of NYSE UNT opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Unit has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.79, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 2.93.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Unit had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Unit will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Unit by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unit by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Unit by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 85,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 45,014 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

