United Community Financial (UCFC) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered United Community Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United Community Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UCFC opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $482.71, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.42. United Community Financial has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.98 million. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.34%. research analysts expect that United Community Financial will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in United Community Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in United Community Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in United Community Financial by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. is financial services holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Home Savings and Loan Company of Youngstown, Ohio (Home Savings or the Bank), HSB Insurance, LLC and HSB Capital, LLC. The principal business of Home Savings is the origination of mortgage loans, including construction loans, on residential and nonresidential real estate located in Home Savings’ primary market area.

