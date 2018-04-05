United Fire Group (UFCS) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UFCS. ValuEngine downgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sidoti upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:UFCS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,468. The firm has a market cap of $1,171.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.48. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $49.74.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

In related news, VP David E. Conner sold 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $202,318.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Barrie W. Ernst sold 7,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $337,417.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,058,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, formerly United Fire & Casualty Company, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance and life insurance and selling annuities. The Company operates in two segments: property and casualty insurance, and life insurance. The Company’s property and casualty insurance segment consists of commercial lines insurance, including surety bonds, personal lines insurance and assumed insurance.

