United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

Get United Insurance alerts:

UIHC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised United Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised United Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Insurance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. United Insurance has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.93, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $181.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.08 million. United Insurance had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 1.55%. analysts forecast that United Insurance will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 14.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 925,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 119,424 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 254,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,207,000 after purchasing an additional 112,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 96,604 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/united-insurance-uihc-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. It offers single-family homeowners, dwelling fire, renters, condominium unit owners, and commercial residential insurance policies, as well as federal flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft insurance policies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Insurance (UIHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.