Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price

Media headlines about United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Parcel Service earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the transportation company an impact score of 47.0285392234804 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.18. 3,128,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,071. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $101.45 and a 12-month high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $90,934.63, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 477.77%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, January 8th. Knight Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.61 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.21.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/united-parcel-service-ups-earns-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-14-updated.html.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.