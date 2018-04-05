United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Parcel Service earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the transportation company an impact score of 46.947294782157 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Knight Equity downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.21.

UPS traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.88. 1,686,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,898,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $90,934.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 477.77%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

In other news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

