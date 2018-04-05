United Technologies Co. (UTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on UTX shares. Goldman Sachs upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $56,032.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in United Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 647,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,636,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 633,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,873,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $125.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,993,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Technologies has a 1 year low of $109.10 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $99,900.31, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

