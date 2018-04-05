United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up 2.7% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $20,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $298,869,000 after buying an additional 54,340 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTX opened at $125.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98,756.63, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $109.10 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 17.35%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS set a $155.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $274,218.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

