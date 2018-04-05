United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Sold by Hartland & Co. LLC

Hartland & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 750.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTX. UBS set a $155.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Argus raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 419 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $56,032.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $125.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $109.10 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $98,756.63, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

