United Therapeutics (UTHR) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.25 and last traded at $115.77. 713,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 450,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $5,005.86, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.55 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $121,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $136,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 43,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $4,780,507.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,753.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,021 shares of company stock valued at $14,662,068 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,812,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

