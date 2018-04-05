UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UnitedHealth Group have slightly underperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company’s robust Government business and continued strong growth at Optum are driving long-term growth. Its international business and strong capital position that allows for business investment are the other positives. It has been witnessing an increase in membership from past many years. The company raised its 2018 earnings guidance led by tax reform upside. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised 15.4% upward over the last 90 days. Nevertheless, membership loss in its fee based commercial business and Brazilian business will pull down the overall membership growth.”

UNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Piper Jaffray upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.06.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $228.79 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $164.60 and a 12-month high of $250.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $210,176.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total transaction of $48,024.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,790,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,302,025.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $2,243,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,771,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,399,220.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $17,879,199. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 323,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 489,647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 82,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,192,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 432,508 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $95,350,000 after buying an additional 48,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 180,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,405,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

