Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

UNIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Cowen set a $26.00 target price on Uniti Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 899,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after buying an additional 711,419 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,674,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,354,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 384.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

UNIT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 632,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,150. The stock has a market cap of $2,893.34, a P/E ratio of -108.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.80%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,599.89%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group Inc, formerly Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc, is an internally managed real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition and construction of infrastructure in the communications industry. The Company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers.

