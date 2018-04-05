Unitus (UIS) Market Capitalization Tops $901,802.00

Unitus (CURRENCY:UIS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Unitus has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One Unitus coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Unitus has a market capitalization of $901,802.00 and $1,771.00 worth of Unitus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.16 or 0.05615840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.76 or 0.09481160 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.04 or 0.01757520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.02576380 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00202016 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00608104 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00075770 BTC.

Unitus Profile

Unitus (CRYPTO:UIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2014. Unitus’ total supply is 46,785,866 coins. Unitus’ official website is unitus.online. The Reddit community for Unitus is /r/Unitus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unitus’ official Twitter account is @UnitusCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unitus allows users to mine via the algorithm of their choice. The website however has not been working for some time. “

Buying and Selling Unitus

Unitus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Unitus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitus must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unitus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

