Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAP opened at $28.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.06, a P/E ratio of 349.63 and a beta of 0.99. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Dennis M. Oates purchased 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 95,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,662.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 154.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. The Company’s manufacturing process involves melting, remelting, heat treating, hot and cold rolling, forging, machining and cold drawing of semi-finished and finished specialty steels.

