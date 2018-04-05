UR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $52.00 (UR)

UR (CURRENCY:UR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, UR has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. UR has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of UR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,849.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.63 or 0.05649940 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $644.63 or 0.09469220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.59 or 0.01756760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.02549820 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00202650 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00613866 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00075134 BTC.

About UR

UR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2016. UR’s official Twitter account is @URforall. UR’s official website is ur.technology.

UR Coin Trading

UR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy UR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UR must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

