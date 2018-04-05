Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 281,543 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $36,629,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,252,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,640,000 after buying an additional 1,053,712 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 338.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,357,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,586,000 after buying an additional 1,048,052 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 263.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,137,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,887,000 after buying an additional 824,876 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $17,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $405,331.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $738,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,907,509 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research set a $42.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.24.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $4,006.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

