Urban Outfitters (URBN) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Urban Outfitters earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the apparel retailer an impact score of 45.9382989218976 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URBN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research set a $42.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.04.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.06. 4,173,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,664. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,005.84, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,421 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $405,331.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Calvin Hollinger sold 17,397 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $613,244.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,865 shares of company stock worth $6,907,509. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

