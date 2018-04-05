Uro (URO) Hits Market Cap of $49,210.00

Uro (CURRENCY:URO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Uro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Uro has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Uro has a market cap of $49,210.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Uro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054676 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000386 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000856 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000653 BTC.

About Uro

Uro is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Uro’s total supply is 1,207,310 coins. The official website for Uro is uro.io. Uro’s official Twitter account is @UroFoundation.

Uro Coin Trading

Uro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Uro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uro must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

