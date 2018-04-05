BlackRock Inc. Has $94.37 Million Stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,340,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 174,644 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.23% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $94,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 82,421 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 103,818 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 52,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 105,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBA opened at $19.78 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $740.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. equities research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 82 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

