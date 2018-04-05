US Ecology Inc (ECOL) Receives $59.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECOL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on US Ecology from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of US Ecology in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS started coverage on US Ecology in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

US Ecology (NASDAQ ECOL) traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 40,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,498. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,206.43, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.69.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. US Ecology had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that US Ecology will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey R. Feeler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $1,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,542.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven D. Welling sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $208,242.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,742 shares of company stock worth $1,972,642 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in US Ecology by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc is a provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company offers treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a range of field and industrial services. The Company operates in two business segments: Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services.

