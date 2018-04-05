USA Technologies (USAT) Shares Down 0%

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) was down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 167,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 511,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USAT shares. Northland Securities set a $12.00 price objective on shares of USA Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.48, a PE ratio of -435.00 and a beta of 0.59.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 million. equities analysts predict that USA Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

