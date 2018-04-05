USDe (CRYPTO:USDE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $305.00

USDe (CURRENCY:USDE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, USDe has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One USDe coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDe has a market capitalization of $236,781.00 and $305.00 worth of USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDe alerts:

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00608767 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006123 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00096793 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

USDe Profile

USDe (USDE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. USDe’s total supply is 1,134,236,104 coins. USDe’s official Twitter account is @CoinUSDE. The official website for USDe is usde.co.

Buying and Selling USDe

USDe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDe must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USDe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.