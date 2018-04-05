Usiminas (USNZY) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Usiminas (OTCMKTS: USNZY) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Blast furnaces & steel mills” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Usiminas to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Usiminas has a beta of 3.37, meaning that its stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Usiminas’ peers have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Usiminas and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Usiminas 0 0 0 0 N/A Usiminas Competitors 305 902 1074 52 2.37

As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies have a potential upside of 13.24%. Given Usiminas’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Usiminas has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Usiminas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Usiminas 0.20% 0.12% 0.07% Usiminas Competitors 4.25% 10.75% 3.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Usiminas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Usiminas and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Usiminas $2.44 billion -$192.07 million N/A Usiminas Competitors $12.28 billion $647.83 million 15.96

Usiminas’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Usiminas.

Summary

Usiminas peers beat Usiminas on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Usiminas

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais S.A.-USIMINAS and its subsidiaries, jointly-controlled companies and affiliates are engaged in steelworks and other related activities. The Company’s activities include iron ore extraction, steel transformation, production of capital goods and logistics. It operates through four segments: Steelworks, Mining and Logistics, Steel Transformation and Capital Goods. It manufactures and sells various products and raw materials, such as flat steel, iron ore, stamped steel parts for the automotive industry and products for the civil construction and capital goods industry. It provides technology transfer services in the steel activity, in project management and provision of services in the civil construction area and capital goods industry, road transport of flat steel, hot-dip steel galvanizing, texturing and cylinders chromium. It has over two steel plants located in the cities of Ipatinga, State of Minas Gerais, and of Cubatao, State of Sao Paulo.

