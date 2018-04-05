UtaCoin (UTA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $0.00

UtaCoin (CURRENCY:UTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. UtaCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of UtaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UtaCoin has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UtaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002898 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00692640 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00185056 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036224 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00044639 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About UtaCoin

UtaCoin’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2016. UtaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Good_Time_Life. The official website for UtaCoin is www.goodtime.life.

Buying and Selling UtaCoin

UtaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase UtaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UtaCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UtaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

