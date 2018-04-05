OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Acquires 8,400 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,272.1% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.65.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $93.76 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $40,155.41, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $26.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Acquires 8,400 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/valero-energy-co-vlo-shares-bought-by-old-mutual-customised-solutions-proprietary-ltd-updated-updated.html.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.