ValuEngine Downgrades Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) to Hold

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.79, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CFO John Kirchmann purchased 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $38,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,376.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Dance purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,400 shares of company stock worth $170,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRET. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 2,259.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 529,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 506,761 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,037,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 67,497.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 303,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,709,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,829,000 after purchasing an additional 192,546 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 163,835 shares during the period. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/valuengine-downgrades-investors-real-estate-trust-iret-to-hold.html.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of multifamily apartment communities. As of January 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 89 multifamily properties consisting of 13,786 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.