ValuEngine Lowers Amgen (AMGN) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs cut Amgen from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut Amgen to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho set a $192.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.26.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $173.52 on Monday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $152.16 and a fifty-two week high of $201.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $121,212.98, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). Amgen had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Amgen will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total transaction of $265,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $838,064. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ValuEngine Lowers Amgen (AMGN) to Hold” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/valuengine-lowers-amgen-amgn-to-hold.html.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.