ValuEngine Lowers Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4,067.71, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $289.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.75 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In other news, insider Justin G. Knight bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $48,664.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,109,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,286,255.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson Knight bought 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $74,830.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 33,504 shares of company stock worth $573,262 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 160,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth $3,793,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a hospitality real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate, primarily in the lodging sector, in the United States. As of December 5, 2017, the Company owned 239 hotels, with more than 30,300 guestrooms, diversified across the Hilton and Marriott families of brands with locations in urban, high-end suburban and developing markets across 34 states.

