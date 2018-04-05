ValuEngine Lowers Flushing Financial (FFIC) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

FFIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Flushing Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.75.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $775.14, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

Flushing Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Flushing Financial news, Director Donna M. Obrien sold 6,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $166,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/valuengine-lowers-flushing-financial-ffic-to-hold.html.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Flushing Bank (the Bank). The Company is a community-oriented financial institution offering a range of financial services. The Bank’s subsidiaries include Flushing Preferred Funding Corporation, Flushing Service Corporation and FSB Properties Inc The Company also owns Flushing Financial Capital Trust II, Flushing Financial Capital Trust III and Flushing Financial Capital Trust IV (the Trusts).

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.