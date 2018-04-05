ValuEngine Lowers Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $4.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.41, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.53. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. sell-side analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Czirr sold 205,144 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $1,118,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 244,444 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $1,327,330.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 871,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 134,165 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

