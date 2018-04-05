ValuEngine Lowers Navigant Consulting (NCI) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigant Consulting from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barrington Research cut shares of Navigant Consulting from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE NCI opened at $19.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $863.94, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. Navigant Consulting has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.79 million. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Navigant Consulting will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Navigant Consulting by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 58,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Navigant Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Navigant Consulting by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 40,320 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Navigant Consulting by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Navigant Consulting by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc is a global professional services company. The Company serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. It operates through four segments. The Healthcare segment provides consulting services and business process management services. The Energy segment provides advisory solutions in business strategy and planning, distributed energy resources and renewables, energy efficiency and demand response and grid modernization The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment provides strategic, operational, valuation, risk management, investigative and compliance advisory services to clients primarily in the financial services industry.

