ValuEngine Lowers NuStar GP (NSH) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NSH. Citigroup raised NuStar GP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar GP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on NuStar GP in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on NuStar GP and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.63.

Shares of NYSE:NSH opened at $11.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.96, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.24. NuStar GP has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. NuStar GP had a net margin of 168.31% and a return on equity of 23.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar GP by 1,116.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after buying an additional 1,136,180 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar GP by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of NuStar GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NuStar GP by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 208,084 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuStar GP by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

NuStar GP Company Profile

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC holds interests in NuStar Energy L.P. (NuStar Energy). NuStar Energy is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, the terminalling and storage of petroleum products and the marketing of petroleum products. NuStar Energy has terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, including St.

