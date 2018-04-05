ValuEngine Lowers OCI Partners (OCIP) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of OCI Partners (NYSE:OCIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of OCI Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE OCIP opened at $9.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $796.02, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.17. OCI Partners has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

OCI Partners (NYSE:OCIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.02 million for the quarter. OCI Partners had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from OCI Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in OCI Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCI Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OCI Partners by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 69,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Inc. increased its stake in shares of OCI Partners by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 265,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56,685 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OCI Partners

OCI Partners LP produces, markets, and sells methanol and ammonia in the United States. The company offers its products to industrial users and commercial traders for further processing or distribution. OCI GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Nederland, Texas.

