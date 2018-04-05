ValuEngine Lowers Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SHLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $28.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of SHLX opened at $20.67 on Monday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,601.55, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.23 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 179.87% and a net margin of 78.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

