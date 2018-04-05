ValuEngine Lowers The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.03.

NYSE:BK opened at $51.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51,487.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.67 per share, for a total transaction of $20,401,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bridget E. Engle sold 38,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $2,204,103.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,764.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,687,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,160,885,000 after buying an additional 808,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,045,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,846,000 after buying an additional 12,607,183 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,675,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,991,000 after buying an additional 293,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,033,000 after buying an additional 161,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,046,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,668,000 after buying an additional 128,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

