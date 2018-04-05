Community Health Systems (CYH) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.08. 1,293,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -20.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $440.17, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen purchased 995,551 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $3,952,337.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Community Health Systems by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,508,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,986,000 after buying an additional 1,551,499 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Community Health Systems by 882.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 33,308 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 131,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Community Health Systems by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 132,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

