Finish Line (FINL) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FINL. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Finish Line in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $9.00 price target on Finish Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Finish Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.53.

Shares of NASDAQ FINL traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 202,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,695. Finish Line has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $544.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Finish Line had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $561.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Finish Line’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Finish Line will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Finish Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Finish Line by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 110,914 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in Finish Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,124,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Finish Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Finish Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Finish Line

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

